New manager joins six arrivals at CastleCourt ahead of anniversary year

CastleCourt shopping centre in Belfast has announced six new food and retail openings and the appointment of new manager Leona Barr.

The city centre complex which will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year is currently home to 80 retail and food brands and is expected to announcement further lettings in the New Year.

With more than 20 years of retail experience, including a decade at the helm of The Junction Retail & Leisure Park in Antrim, Leona joins the team at CastleCourt to oversee a new period of growth and expansion.

Leona said: “CastleCourt has enjoyed almost three decades of dynamic retail success at the heart of Belfast, supporting the local economy, tourism growth and job creation and I’m delighted that on the cusp of its 30-year celebrations to be in a position to oversee a new period of growth and renewal.

“Shoppers continue to demand the best choice, quality, customer service and value and I’m committed to delivering on their expectations. I’m also excited to welcome our new tenants and to revealing some significant new additions in the New Year.”

Welcoming Leona’s appointment, Paul Wilson, director at commercial lettings specialist Savills, the letting agent for CastleCourt, commented: “The festive trading quarter remains one of the most important of the year for retailers and with new leadership, new tenants and ambitious plans for 2020, CastleCourt will continue to build on its strengths, location and on its popularity as Northern Ireland’s best-loved shopping destination. I look forward to working closely with Leona and all the CastleCourt team in these exciting weeks and months ahead.”

CastleCourt also welcomes retail fashion specialist SD Kells, one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned clothing and homeware retailers with more than 150 staff, SD Kells currently has 10 own-brand stores across Northern Ireland, including a flagship store on Bedford Street in Belfast city centre.

Childrenswear retailer Peak-A-Bleu brings its premium range of designer clothes to CastleCourt in time for Christmas as men’s fashion retailer Blue Inc returns to CastleCourt – and Northern Ireland – under a new leadership team.

The centre will also benefit from a new sustainable fashion and accessories store, 4Good, which will help Oxfam raise vital funds for people in crisis.

Food and drink provision continues to grow with the arrival of premium Japanese food specialist Mitsuru and fast-growing milkshake, smoothie and frozen yogurt chain Shakeaway.

CastleCourt was built by John Laing at Royal Avenue on the site of the former Grand Central Hotel.

It was bombed five times during construction and four times after it opened.

