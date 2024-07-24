Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Eardley has been appointed as the new leader of aftersales and telematics at Wrightbus’s innovative fleet support business AllServiceOne

Northern Ireland zero-emission vehicle manufacturer Wrightbus has appointed a new managing director.

Jon Eardley has been appointed as the new chief of aftersales and telematics at the Ballymena firm’s innovative fleet support business AllServiceOne.

Jon has incredible industry pedigree, with almost 30 years experience at a variety of bus and coach businesses across the UK.

He joins Wrightbus from Transport UK where he was managing director of the group’s London bus business. He spent over 19 years with First Group before joining Arriva Bus and then moving on to Abellio Group where he spent five years as engineering director.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Wrightbus group at this exciting time as they continue to lead the way in clean technology and transport decarbonisation,” said Jon.

“Over the last 28 years I’ve been fortunate enough to work for multiple operators across a variety of bus and coach operations and know all too well the challenges faced day-to-day in providing high quality services.

“My experiences will allow me to ensure that the needs of our customers remain at the centre of all that Wrightbus does, maintaining trusted and long-lasting partnerships with them from the first mile to the last mile. I can’t wait to get started.”

Wrightbus’ AllServiceOne is a one-stop shop for fleet service and support solutions, extending the existing capabilities of the Wrightbus aftersales business.

As well as service and maintenance, AllServiceOne offers original manufacturer parts, full vehicle crash repair and refurbishment capabilities, as well as using telematics to predict faults using AI. The service helps businesses reduce their costs and provide support from signing up through to getting to the point where firms’ fleets transition to zero-emissions.

AllServiceOne builds on Wrightbus’s foundations of supporting 20,000 vehicles globally and will help to transition bus operators to either hydrogen-powered or battery electric vehicles.

