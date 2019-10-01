New McDonald’s ‘drive thru’ to open at Knocknagoney

McDonald’s will be creating approximately 65 new jobs with the opening of a new dual drive thru restaurant at Knocknagoney, in Belfast.

A number of recruitment open sessions will take place to fill positions of crew members, customer care assistants and general maintenance staff.

Franchisee Des Lamph said, “As a businessman, I’m keen to ensure steady investment in the local economy and I am pleased to be able to provide over 65 new full and part time positions.

“McDonald’s is committed to growing its business in Northern Ireland and this major investment has created significant direct and indirect employment including a boost to the manufacturing, construction and service sectors.”

McDonald’s will be hosting recruitment open sessions in Tesco Knocknagoney Community Room on the following dates: Wednesday 2nd October, 3pm-5pm;

Friday 4th October 6pm-8pm; Wednesday 9th October, 3pm-5pm; Friday 11th October 6pm-8pm.

The new two-storey “drive-thru” is due to open on November 6.