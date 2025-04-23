Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The platform brings buyers, sellers, and motoring enthusiasts together in one place, allowing users to easily advertise their vehicles, connect with fellow petrolheads, and engage in the broader car culture across Northern Ireland and beyond

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a decade abroad, a Maghera entrepreneur has returned from Australia to rev up the car sales industry in Northern Ireland with the launch of a new online platform.

Conor McDonald (35) is the founder of PureCar.co.uk – a digital space he describes as “the ultimate community for all things cars”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform brings buyers, sellers, and motoring enthusiasts together in one place, allowing users to easily advertise their vehicles, connect with fellow petrolheads, and engage in the broader car culture across Northern Ireland and beyond.

“In the spirit of launching our new website, we’re offering listings that never expire for just £4.99,” he explained. “Just create an account, upload your car’s details and photos, and publish your ad. You can log in at any time to edit your listing via your dashboard.”

With a background in marketing and coding, Conor returned to Northern Ireland with the vision to build a platform that offers more than just classifieds. Over the past year, he’s developed the site alongside a small team, handling much of the design and coding himself.

“I’ve only been live a few weeks, and already we’ve had over 1,500 cars listed for sale,” he continued. “We’re doing things differently and better, because this is something I believe people here have been waiting for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor McDonald is the founder of PureCar.co.uk – a digital space he describes as “the ultimate community for all things cars”.

Listings on the platform range from under £3,000 to nearly £90,000. Among them is a 2018 3.5-litre Lotus Exige with just 14,000 miles on the clock, listed by a dealership in Carrickfergus.

But PureCar isn’t just a marketplace – it’s a growing online community. The website includes a motoring forum where enthusiasts can share advice, post car builds, ask questions, and stay up to date with the local car scene. There are also resources on traffic updates and road closures, discussions with road safety officers, classic car chats, event listings, and more.

“We’re not just about transactions,” he added. “We’re building a place where the car community in Northern Ireland can really thrive—whether you’re a first-time seller or a lifelong enthusiast.