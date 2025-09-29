New padel sports centre set to open at Magherafelt will have four courts

By Stanley Campbell
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 11:58 BST
Let’s Go Padel have announced plans to open four courts at Magherafelt.

Pete Boyle, the Strabane entrepreneur behind the hugely successful Let’s Go Padel business has just completed a deal for his new venue at the LINC Business Centre beside Castledawson Rounabout.

The famous Let’s Go Hydro site in Belfast was the first to bring the European sports craze – a cross between squash and tennis – to Northern Ireland closely followed by Ballyclare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Padel is currently developing new venues in Newry, Derry/Londonderry and Belfast with many more in the pipeline.

Four Padel courts to open near Magherafelt | Suppliedplaceholder image
Four Padel courts to open near Magherafelt | Supplied
placeholder image
Read More
Mid Ulster Business Awards 2025: final call for nominations

Pete said: “As a local man it is especially important to me to reinvest in my community and Padel is a healthy sport that is accessible to everyone young and old. Now, not only will we provide a sports facility for Magherafelt, I believe it will also serve as a recreational hub for the local community.”

Let’s Go Padel have announced plans to open 50 new courts across Northern Ireland in 2025.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfastStrabaneBallyclare
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice