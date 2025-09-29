New padel sports centre set to open at Magherafelt will have four courts

Let’s Go Padel have announced plans to open four courts at Magherafelt.

Pete Boyle, the Strabane entrepreneur behind the hugely successful Let’s Go Padel business has just completed a deal for his new venue at the LINC Business Centre beside Castledawson Rounabout.

The famous Let’s Go Hydro site in Belfast was the first to bring the European sports craze – a cross between squash and tennis – to Northern Ireland closely followed by Ballyclare.

Padel is currently developing new venues in Newry, Derry/Londonderry and Belfast with many more in the pipeline.

Four Padel courts to open near Magherafelt | Supplied

Pete said: “As a local man it is especially important to me to reinvest in my community and Padel is a healthy sport that is accessible to everyone young and old. Now, not only will we provide a sports facility for Magherafelt, I believe it will also serve as a recreational hub for the local community.”