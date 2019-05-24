New PM must deliver a deal says NI business as May leaves the stage

Theresa May’s successor has one key job to do and that is deliver a Brexit deal that protects the interests of firms and their employees business groups have claimed.

Responding to the confirmation that Mrs May will stand down on June 7, organisations on both sides of the border said her successor must act with speed and resolve to end uncertainty and concern.

“We wish the Prime Minister well and thank her for her decades of public service, particularly her recent visits to Northern Ireland in an attempt to progress the Withdrawal Agreement,” said Ann McGregor, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Any leadership contest must be swift and followed urgently by a clear plan to break the impasse. Westminster has already squandered far too much time going around in circles on Brexit.

“Regardless of who is in Downing Street, a new Prime Minister must work to avert a messy and disorderly exit from the EU and provide firms with stability and answers.

“They will expect practical solutions to a number of issues that are still unclear ranging from trade agreements, migration rules and customs.”

At the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, director, Aodhán Connolly said Mrs May deserved credit for listening to Northern Ireland business “perhaps more than any Prime Minister before her”.

“Her efforts continue to be deeply appreciated and it is a great pity that she could not deliver the Withdrawal Bill through Parliament.

“To her successor, our message remains the same. Business here needs unfettered access to both the EU market and the UK market to thrive and survive.

“Quite simply, we need a deal. It is time to put economics before ideology and people before politics.”

In Dublin, Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said Mrs May’s announcement had brought progress on agreement to a halt.

“Unless all sides agree upon a plan, Britain leaves the European Union with a no-deal Brexit by automatic operation of the law on 31 October,” he warned.

“We are already in a period of extra time and the extension until October should not be wasted on internal party politics.

“The business communities on these islands have already been damaged by the uncertainties and time squandered by the Brexit negotiations.

“We now seem certain to be facing into another period of uncertainty and a procession of cliff edges.

A consensus which delivers an outcome that minimises damage to Irish and UK businesses must be urgently reached by the UK Parliament.

“The possibility of a no-deal Brexit should not be considered by any future UK Government leadership.However in view of the increased uncertainty arising from today’s events, we continue to advise all businesses on these islands to plan for the eventuality of a no-deal, disorderly Brexit.

“Irish businesses must seek to take control of their own destinies as much as possible in light of the prevailing uncertainties.”