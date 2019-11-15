New Poundland store to open in Newtownabbey tomorrow

Poundland will open its new store in Newtownabbey tomorrow (Saturday, November 16) offering an even wider range of products.

The 11,000 square feet unit in the Abbey Centre is nearly three times larger than the nearby Poundland store it replaces.

It will have nearly twice as many staff as the previous store, employing more than 30 people and creating 16 new jobs in the region.

Part of the store – on the site of a former Primark shop – will be devoted to the full range of Poundland’s popular PEP&CO brand of fashion for the whole family.

It will be one of the first Poundland stores in the UK to open with Poundland’s expanded range of products at simple prices.

The new ranges – with items selling from 50p to £5 – allow Poundland to deliver even more choice and value to customers across a wide range of groceries, health and beauty and homeware products.

Shoppers will be welcomed to a big and bright store with wide aisles and new faster tills and self-service tills for extra convenience.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail director, said: “We’re proud to be part of the community in Newtownabbey and we’re delighted that our new bigger store will offer customers a wider range of products than before and even better value for money. It’s great that we have created 16 new jobs.

“We think customers will love the new layout which has been designed to improve the shopping experience. The new ranges at simple prices bring even more choice in everyday products and customers have told us that they can’t wait for us to start selling PEP&CO clothes.”