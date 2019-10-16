New programme will help students ‘navigate’ careers

The MJM Group has announced the launch of ‘The Navigate Programme’ to bring together student recruitment and engagement.

MJM Group, comprises of global marine outfitter MJM Marine, land and marine interior outfitting specialist, Mivan and specialist glazing company, Topglass.

The new initiative is aimed at Key Stage Four engagement with schools; Work Experience Navigators; Placement Navigator; and two student employment initiatives - Apprentice Navigators and Graduate Navigator.

Each programme will deliver a specific pathway for the students involved and will allow ongoing engagement with MJM Group throughout the young person’s early career.

Naoimh McAteer, Director MJM Group said, “We are delighted to announce our plans for the Navigate Programme today.

“Over the course of the next six months we will be recruiting placement students and graduates to join us as part of the first intake of The Navigate Programme in 2020 as well as engaging with young people and promoting the initiatives to second level schools and colleges.

“Our three core businesses deliver high end interior fit-out and exterior services to the marine, high end residential, and commercial sectors. We also have a property team and other subsidiary businesses.

“We have opportunities for skilled workers, contract managers, QSs, estimators, designers, accountants and so many more career choices. Each of our businesses is growing and constantly requiring new talent.

The Navigate Programme allows us to engage with young people when they are making career decisions, it allows students to see what we do and make an informed decision about a potential career with us.

Elizabeth O’ Connor, HR director MJM Marine said, “We already have well-established programmes for apprentices, graduates and work placements in the business.

“The Navigate Programme allows us to bring these all together under the one umbrella for students, teachers, lecturers and parents and to provide them with a more formalised programme aimed at their career progression.

“The aim of the Navigate Programme is to help young people see the opportunities that exist for exciting careers in a global, outward looking group of companies, right on their doorstep.

“We had students on work placements this summer who have been out to cruise ships in The Bahamas. It’s very few other companies that can offer this type of real on the job experience, even in a short placement.”

Karen Anderson, HR Manager, Mivan added, “Apprentices and graduates really are the future for our businesses. We are already making plans for our 2020 intake and the Navigate Programme will help ensure we attract the very best candidates.

“Mivan, like our sister companies, rely on delivering the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship for our businesses. For this it is essential that we invest in our people and in our team both now and in the future.”

MJM Group is owned by the McConville family, spearheaded by Rathfriland born entrepreneur Brian McConville. MJM Marine is headquartered in Newry, Mivan in Antrim and Topglass in Toomebridge.