Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Airport has announced the arrival of a new Northern Irish themed restaurant

Belfast City Airport has announced the incoming arrival of a new Northern Irish themed restaurant, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar, to its Departures Lounge.

Creating 30 new jobs, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar will further enhance Belfast City Airport’s food and beverage offering with the introduction of table service, which will be the first of its kind for the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming the addition, Michael Jackson, head of commercial at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are excited to bring a taste of Northern Ireland to our Departures Lounge, helping us to further cater to the preferences of our passengers.

“From traditional favourites to modern twists, the menu will incorporate locally sourced ingredients and will be themed around the iconic Samson and Goliath cranes – an instantly recognisable staple of Belfast’s landscape.

“This further builds on our reputation as the ‘heart of Belfast’, and our convenient location, coupled with our excellent security processing times, means that passengers will have even more time to dine and unwind at our new restaurant before they fly.

“With a family friendly atmosphere and elevated menu options, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar truly has something for everyone to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Airport has announced the incoming arrival of a new Northern Irish themed restaurant, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar, to its Departures Lounge

Samson’s Kitchen & Bar is a bespoke concept exclusively created by TRG Concessions in collaboration with Belfast City Airport.

Scheduled to open in late September, Samson’s Kitchen & Bar will follow a busy summer period that saw up to 10,000 passengers a day travelling through the terminal to destinations including Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, and Reus.

Kirsten Pottinger, commercial director at TRG Concessions, added: “TRG Concessions is delighted to be partnering with Belfast City Airport on this exciting project and trading at the airport over the coming years.

“After over 30 years of successfully operating quality food and beverage destinations in airports across the UK, we are excited to be adding Northern Ireland to our portfolio for the first time ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jackson, head of commercial, Belfast City Airport & Kirsten Pottinger, commerical director, TRG Consessions