New spa opens at £5m Antrim Coast hotel

The Salthouse hotel in Ballycastle has opened a new £400,000 spa facility just months after launching an eco-friendly hotel.

The new spa will add another dimension to the £5m property complex and is completely powered by renewable energy.

Carl McGarrity, from The Salthouse, said that the spa will complete an already “unique and popular offering” in Northern Ireland.

He commented: “The hotel is now a complete package that invites guests to discover coastal calm and couple it with a well-deserved relaxing break that can be highlighted by one of many spa treatments. It is a welcome and complementary addition to our existing offering and it keeps our sustainable theme strong by using solar and wind power combined with air source heat pumps.”

“The Salthouse is an oasis of calm and there are countless ways to ramp up that offering. We are always looking at new ways of expanding and the phenomenal feedback we’ve received to date tells us demand is high for more of the same.

“Whatever we introduce, our guests can be sure that it will play on our sustainable credentials and complement our surrounding landscape. We look forward to showcasing our next project in the near future.”

The 24-bed eco hotel introduced a new hospitality concept to visitors by operating solely on renewable energy and using a mix of local materials for construction. An on-site wind turbine and solar panels have become part of the design of the venue, while promoting its carbon-neutral credentials and SMART rooms allow guests control of features including lighting and heating.