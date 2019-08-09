Newry firm’s £7m ‘fast food’ expansion

Ninety-four jobs will be created following a £7m investment by Newry firm Around Noon in a major expansion in convenience food.

Around Noon, which was established 30 years ago, produces and distributes a range of ‘food-to-go’ and bakery products, targeting the “upper-premium” end of the market.

The company already employs 328 workers and has facilities in Newry, Dublin and Slough.

Around Noon sells products under the Scribbles, Sweet Things and So Natural brands and also provides a bespoke design and packaging service for clients which want to sell under their own brand name.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “Our goal is to become the UK and Ireland’s leading manufacturer of premium ‘food on the move’.

“We are targeting markets in Great Britain and Republic of Ireland and aim to increase sales outside Northern Ireland by over £13m per annum over the next couple of years. We are investing in management, key staff and business development activities. The support from Invest NI will enable us to realise our growth plans and ensure that the Northern Ireland economy benefits.”

Invest Northern Ireland is providing financial assistance for 54 of the new jobs, It is also supporting the implementation of a new production management system.

Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s Director of Scaling, said: “Around Noon has grown from a small family business to a company with a multi-million pound turnover and with this investment will be well placed to take advantage of further opportunities in the ‘food-to-go’ market.”