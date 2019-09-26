Newry group predicts turnover of £250m

The Mac-Group has announced that it is expecting its annual turnover to rise to £250m thanks to continued growth in the UK and Ireland.

The Newry-based group said that its NI-registered business posted turnover of £82.6m for the year to December 31, 2018, slightly down on the year before as several large projects were delayed into 2019 but the business continued to trade at a 4% net profit.

A project at the new Melia Hotel in Liverpool.

The Mac-Group says that after securing a number of significant construction and interiors projects in Dublin and cities across the UK, it expects turnover across its businesses to “rise sharply” for the 2019 year, with the NI-registered business expected to see turnover reach £140m and total group turnover of almost £250m.

The Mac-Group says that it is continuing to build its market share in the UK and for the first time this year will attribute more than £100m of group turnover to UK projects.

Current schemes include projects such as transforming the £30m Liverpool Echo Tower into a 209-bed Melia Hotel, a £13m new-build for Unilever at their Burton-on-Trent facility and a £12m external facade replacement at the Merry Hill shopping centre, which is owned by Intu.

The Mac-Group also announced its secured construction order book in Ireland is currently at €100m.

A fit-out project at EY.

Contracts secured this year include the construction of a 110,000 sq ft commercial office building for Ryanair in Dublin, a 120,000 sq. ft. logistics hub for Green REIT and a 120,000 sq ft mixed use office development in Newmarket Dublin 8 for Valorem Investment Partners.

In Ireland, the company has also successfully delivered over £75m of fast track fit-out projects through its ‘mac-interiors’ brand for companies like Microsoft, KPMG, EY and Hewlett Packard.

Paul McKenna, Group CEO, said: “The mac-group has continued to win prestigious contracts from blue chip clients across the UK and Ireland in the past year and our profitability is above the industry average, which is testament to the hard work and quality of our work delivered by our team.”