Newtownards specialist marine civil engineering contractors, Ashleigh Contracts, have entrusted Wilsons Auctions to manage the sale of over 200 assets of Marine & Coastal Engineering Equipment & Construction Machinery this September.

Bidders will be offered a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality assets located across the UK and NI, all to be sold with no reserve, ensuring that the highest bidder secures the asset on the day.

The auction catalogue features a wide array of machinery, including large yellow plant, excavators, HGVs, dumpers, dozers, generators, digger buckets, attachments, and more.

Among the standout items, there are two Hitachi EX1200s. The first being an EX1200 Long Reach, a 125T Excavator with 28m long reach equipment. Bidders can find a range of reach configurations and track extensions for this machine in the Catalogue.

The second machine is an EX1200 XXL, a 210T Heavy lift specialist excavator which can lift up to 20T at its full reach of 23m. This machine also comes with a heavy-duty bucket and extension pieces and drop bar for a clamshell bucket.

Ashleigh Contracts based in Kircubbin has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality marine and coastal engineering projects.

By reintroducing its assets into the market, the company is championing a sustainable approach to resource management—reducing waste and promoting environmental responsibility. This initiative reflects Ashleigh Contracts’ forward-thinking ethos and aligns with the industry’s growing demand for sustainable practices.

Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland’s largest independent auction company, is proud to be at the forefront of facilitating this vision. With decades of expertise in managing large-scale auctions and a reputation for providing first-rate remarketing services, the auction company is fully prepared to ensure this event meets the highest standards of professionalism and success.

The upcoming auction is set to take place on Friday, September 19 with the first lot getting underway at 11am.

Bidders can enjoy the thrill of a traditional physical auction format at Wilsons Auctions Belfast, 22 Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, Belfast, BT36 4PP. Live online bidding will also be available to registered individuals.

Plant, machinery and commercial manager and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, Richard McFetridge said: “It is an absolute honour to orchestrate this auction on behalf of Ashleigh Contracts. Their assets are of a fantastic quality, which is an excellent opportunity for bidders to secure premium machinery at auction.

“Bidding is open and welcome to the public. Assets are located offsite across the UK with the majority located in Kircubbin. Viewing dates are available at each location and I would encourage everyone to book a viewing slot and register as early as possible ahead of the auction.”

Philip Conacher, company director of Ashleigh Contracts, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Wilsons Auctions for this major event. It’s an ideal opportunity for industry professionals and businesses to enhance their equipment portfolios with well-maintained, high-quality stock.”

Viewing for assets located in Kircubin, County Down will run from 10am – 4pm on Wednesday, September 17 and Thursday 18. Viewing for assets located at Wilsons Auctions Dublin, Glasgow and Maidstone will be strictly by appointment only.

To book your viewing appointment please contact Wilsons Auctions Belfast on +44 (0) 2890 342626 or email [email protected] to arrange your time slot.

Ashleigh Contracts Caterpillar 740 6 x 4 Articulated Dump Truck

Ashleigh Contracts Mercedes Actros 4165S Titan 8x4 250T Tractor Unit