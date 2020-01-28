NI Chamber launches 2020 ‘Regional Networking Series’

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has launched its 2020 Regional Networking Series, in partnership with NIE Networks.

The series of five large scale networking events will see the membership organisation travel to North Down, Lisnaskea, Coleraine, Armagh and Ballygally, starting with The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn next month.

Now in its fourth year, the series is an opportunity for delegates to build connections during a structured networking session followed by a business development discussion and Q&A with a prominent member of the local business community.

In 2020, over 500 business people are expected to take the opportunity to enhance their network and explore new business prospects through the series.

Valerie McConville, Head of Business Development, NI Chamber, said: “NI Chamber is a province wide organisation committed to supporting the growth aspirations of businesses all over Northern Ireland. The Regional Networking Series affords us the opportunity to engage directly with members of every size and from every sector in Northern Ireland, helping them to make new connections and learn from each other.

“Networking is a key component of NI Chamber and our members have told us that they have created new business opportunities and won contracts through connections made at events like these. We are delighted to partner with NIE Networks for the fourth consecutive year to host the series.”

Edel Creery, Head of Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, NIE Networks, added: “The Regional Networking Series has grown to be one of our most valued partnerships, not only with the NI Chamber but the Northern Ireland business community as a whole. The series has allowed us to forge instrumental connections with business leaders, medium enterprise and start-ups and through the series we witness those connections being formed between others each year. We are very much looking forward to another successful term as headline sponsor.”

The first event will be held on February 6, 9.30am – 11.30am at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. For information and to register visit www.northernirelandchamber.com.