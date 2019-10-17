NI Chamber urges caution over Brexit deal proposal

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged caution following the announcement of a proposed Brexit deal.

In a statement, Ann McGregor, said: “The business community in Northern Ireland has always been clear that a deal in the Brexit negotiations is critical.

“The absolute priority for businesses and the economy is still to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU on 31 October.

“Following these developments, businesses need a chance to analyse precisely what the terms of this agreement would mean for all aspects of their operations.

“Many will reserve judgement until they have had time to digest the detail and implications for trade, business growth, export and private sector employment.

“Given our unique circumstances, this is particularly true for firms here in Northern Ireland, where the stakes are highest. As companies carefully consider the real-world implications, our local politicians must do the same.

“We have been here before and there is still a long way to go before businesses can confidently plan for the future.”