NI firm ESF completes £600,000 Dubai Arena project

Newtownabbey-based firm Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) has completed their largest contract to date at the new state-of-the-art Dubai Arena, supplying a range of customised street furniture and security products in a deal worth £600,000.

Known for their award-winning exporting capabilities, which include some of the world’s largest theme parks and government organisations, ESF supplied over 700 products to the project including bollards, benches, tree grates and litter bins.

“Dubai Arena has been ESF’s largest project to date and we’re delighted to have contributed to what is sure to be one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions,” said MD Alan Lowry.

“Having the opportunity to showcase our products to the millions of tourists, estimated to be 25 million per year by 2025, is a great achievement.

“We supplied a number of products, most of which were manufactured in Northern Ireland, including security bollards to go around the perimeter to ensure its protection as well as benches, litter bins and tree grates.

“A greater focus is being placed on perimeter security across the globe due to the increase of attacks, especially where large crowds gather, so it’s important to ensure each product installed at the Dubai Arena is fit for purpose.”