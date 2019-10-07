NI firm fined after employee loses arm

A Co. Antrim man was today fined £20,000 after an employee had his left arm amputated by a screw auger conveyor.

Brian McGuckian, trading as McGuckian Milling Company pleaded guilty to two health and safety breaches at Antrim Crown Court, after an employee sustained serious injuries when his left arm was amputated by a screw auger conveyor.

On the day of the incident, the injured party was working in the blending plant at the animal feed manufacturing site when he noticed a blockage had occurred at a holding bin.

While attempting to rectify the defect his arm was drawn into an unguarded rotating screw auger resulting in the amputation of his left arm below the elbow.

HSENI Inspector Gavin Rowan said: “The investigation found that Brian McGuckian failed to provide adequate information, instruction and training for the operation, use and maintenance of the work equipment.

"The investigation also found there was a lack of adequate guarding on the screw auger conveyor.

“Employers must ensure that all machinery is adequately guarded and that their employees are trained and competent to operate machinery.

"This injury was preventable, and the risk from the unguarded machine should have been identified.

"Employers should make sure that they properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risk from dangerous parts of machinery.”