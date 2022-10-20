Northern Ireland-based SERE Holdings is providing further medical aviation transport services to the NHS and patients throughout the UK, thanks to funding from Paragon Bank for a new specialist aircraft.

Awarded a Blood and Transplant Transport contract by the NHS, the acquisition of a Pilatus PC12 NGX enables 247 Aviation (part of the SERE Holdings group) to quickly transport organs, blood and teams of medics and other healthcare professionals throughout the country.

Thanks to the addition of the PC12, 247 Aviation’s Air Ambulance Service fleet is also now capable of providing specialist transport worldwide, including the recent repatriation of a patient from Portugal to the UK.

Paragon Bank was pleased to work closely with SERE Holdings to understand what was needed, advise on the funding terms, and provide the best resolutions to complete the application to ensure the PC12 was available as soon as possible so it could start delivering essential services.

Commenting on the acquisition of the PC12, Claire Grist, FBO manager for Jet Assist (SERE Holdings’ fixed base operator), said: “The acquisition of the PC12 is paramount to providing first class emergency care when it’s needed most, 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

“We’re immensely proud to be able to support the NHS Blood and Transplant Transport contract as well as aiding in patient repatriation efforts. We are part of something special and hope to continue to support patients in their times of need.”

Stanley Edgar is chairman of SERE Holdings which is one of Northern Ireland's largest family companies and is in the top 100 small and medium enterprises.

Originally an award-winning car dealership SERE Motors it has since evolved into a number of subsidiary companies showing knowledge in motor vehicle retail, road and medical transport, air ambulance and FBO aviation services.

Stanley’s passion for business, and, as a qualified pilot himself, for aviation has driven the already established success of his aeromedical transport services through subsidiary companies Jet Assist (Aviation) Ltd, IMT Medical Transport and 247 Aviation.

Commenting on the funding support provided, Alison Jones, Paragon Bank’s head of aviation, added: “I was introduced to Stanley Edgar by Ravenair, the first UK operator to receive UK CAA AOC Approval for the PC12 aircraft, as we had recently financed an aircraft for one of their clients.

“On speaking with Stanley we learned that he was interested in receiving a quotation on their forthcoming Pilatus purchase, and we were keen to support both his ambition for SERE’s growth and the vital work they would be doing with the NHS.

“Stanley stressed to me that the timescales were very tight but, thanks to the support structures within Paragon, we were able to promptly confirm that we would be able to assist.

“I am tremendously proud of not only how quickly we were able to provide the funding for the PC12, but also the exceptional work it is doing throughout the UK supporting the NHS and patients at their time of greatest need.”

This week alone, the PC12 has made trips to London, Glasgow, and Southampton as part of its work for the NHS.