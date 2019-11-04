NI meat factory bosses blame union for failing to enter conciliation talks

Management at a Co Armagh meat factory where workers have gone on strike, are blaming the union for refusing to enter conciliation talks.

According to UNITE the union, 230 workers went on strike this morning (Monday) at ABP Meats in Lurgan.

However a company source said that of the 330 workers only 121 voted to strike.

The dispute at the Goodman-owned plant is being driven by what the UNITE the union says is low pay and anti-family hours.

Brian Hewitt, Unite Regional Officer said this morning that of the 300 plus workforce on the shop floor, 230 had gone on strike.

A union statement said: “The first in a series of planned stoppages at the Anglo Beef Processing plant in Lurgan will start at 00.01 hours tomorrow (Monday 4th November), with pickets being placed at the gates from 6 am.

“The stoppage will last for 24 hours ending at midnight. An overwhelming 93.1 per cent of workers voted to take strike action in a dispute centred on the company’s decision to offer a below-inflation pay increase while also seeking to unilaterally impose earlier shift start times which will make childcare arrangements even more difficult for the low-paid workforce.

Mr Hewitt said: “Low-paid ABP workers in Lurgan cannot avoid their family responsibilities – and the new shift times will make it almost impossible for them to make childcare arrangements. The offer of a derisory pay increase while also seeking to impose anti-family shift starts is an insult to a committed workforce which has built the success of ABP. Management’s aggressive approach has left the workers with no option but to take strike action.

“If they want to ensure that production lines run smoothly in the run-up to Christmas, management needs to come to the table with realistic pay increases which reflect our members’ living costs, and they need to engage in meaningful discussions with the workers on shift times. ABP should be in no doubt that our members are determined to defend their and their families’ living standards”, Mr Hewitt said.

A factory source said the firm had been in negotiations with UNITE since February 2019.

It is understood the company was asked by the union on Friday night at 8.30 that it wanted to enter into negotiations through the LRA and ABP agreed to this in the understanding that strike action would be removed.

While the talks were scheduled for today Monday 4th November at the office of the LRA, it is understood the union proposed further action on Friday 8th November 2019.

A source said: “All negotiations should be in good faith, therefore the company cannot negotiate whilst there is a threat of industrial action.

The company also had disputed the numbers on industrial action. The source said: “We have 330 colleagues on the shop floor and of those 121 voted for industrial action which is only 36% of our workforce.”

Regarding employee start times, which has been one of the reasons for the dispute, the firm said it had worked ‘exhaustively with the shop stewards and the union to reach an agreement’.

A source within the firm said: “The company has already compromised on a number of occasions and we see our offer as fair and reasonable and this had been endorsed by the union at the time.

“We took on board your comments in relation to the 7.00am start after engaging with staff who had concerns and proposed a 7.30am start. We also consulted with the local childcare facilities and had made arrangements to facilitate this.”

In a statement this morning an ABP spokesperson said: “ABP is disappointed that Unite has refused to enter into conciliation through the Labour Relations Agency in good faith. The company has been consulting at length with union representatives and is still willing to engage through the appropriate industrial relations channels once the threat of strike action is lifted.

“We therefore very much regret the action taken by Unite which was voted on by a minority of our workforce.

“We will continue to work to seek an agreement.”