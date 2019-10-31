NI people offended as McDonald's Portugal apologises over 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' Halloween advertising campaign

McDonald's in Portugal has issued an apology after a Halloween marketing campaign included a promotion of an ice cream pudding called a 'Sundae Bloody Sundae'

The slogan used by McDonald's in Portugal is play on the title of a U2 song called 'Sunday Bloody Sunday'.

The inspiration behind the song is taken from what happened in Londonderry on January 30, 1972 when 13 people were shot dead by the British army - a 14th person died four months later and the death was attributed to injuries sustained on the day in question.

“The campaign was intended as a celebration of Halloween, not as an insensitive reference to any historical event or to upset or insult anyone in any way," said McDonald's Portugal on Thursday.

"We sincerely apologise for any offence or distress this may have caused.”

The photograph at the centre of the incident was shared thousands of times on social media.

Some people said they were offended by the slogan but others said it was unfair to expect a business in Portugal to be aware of what happened in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

"This is unacceptable - I can't believe McDonald's thought this a good idea," said one man from Northern Ireland.

"It's pretty disgusting if you ask me," tweeted another.

"These high horse merchants need to get down from their pedestal - it's clear McDonald's didn't do this intentionally and to be completely honest, I think the vast majority of people commenting about this on social media are going out of their way to be offended," declared one woman.

McDonald's Portugal has since cancelled the campaign and has removed all promotional material from its restaurants.