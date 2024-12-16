NI sponsors sought for Engineers Week 2025

Engineers Ireland Northern Region recently announced the return of Engineers Week, which is scheduled to take place from March 1-7 next year.

This highly anticipated week-long celebration of engineering education will engage hundreds of students across Northern Ireland, introducing them to the exciting possibilities of a future in engineering.

Through hands-on activities, workshops, and real-world experiences, Engineers Week inspires creativity, problem-solving, and innovation in students from Key Stage 1, 2, and 3. In 2024, the event reached over 500 young people, sparking interest in engineering careers while showcasing the critical role engineering plays in addressing the challenges of tomorrow.

This year, EINR is inviting businesses to join the movement by becoming a sponsor for Engineers Week 2025. Sponsors can now support specific activities or events aligned with their budget and goals.

For example, £3,000 could sponsor the popular Big Bridge Challenge, engaging students in structural engineering and teamwork. £2,000 could sponsor the LEGO Education Robotics Events, which highlight problem-solving and innovation. Transport sponsorship ensures more students have access to these transformative experiences.

Sponsorship provides a unique opportunity for businesses to enhance their visibility, demonstrate their commitment to community and education, and help nurture the engineers of tomorrow.