NIE Networks’ commitment to gender diversity and inclusion

NIE Networks has achieved a Bronze Diversity Charter Mark from Diversity Mark NI, the Diversity Charter Mark awarding body in Northern Ireland.

The Bronze Charter Mark commits organisations to focus initially on gender diversity through specific targets set to help drive a positive gender balance across the entire business, with initiatives that promote a positive and inclusive workplace environment to benefit everyone.

The targets that NIE Networks will implement across the organisation include creating an internal female mentor programme; developing menopause, breastfeeding and IVF guidelines, establishing internal ‘lean in’ circles and reviewing the company’s outreach and recruitment programmes.

Paula Leathem, Senior HR Business Partner at NIE Networks, says that over the past five years there has been a major shift in the demographic of employees joining the organisation across apprentices, graduates and professional support roles.

She explained: “We are delighted to have been acknowledged for our commitment to advancing diversity in the workplace. The targets we have set will create a supported environment, build skills and resilience and ultimately provide the accountability that is needed to drive positive change in this area.

“Our aim is to continue evolving and implementing innovative methods that nurture an inclusive culture in order to help us attract and retain the very best of local talent. We believe through the development of NIE Networks’ bespoke diversity and inclusion guidelines that we are sending out a clear and positive message that we are committed to advancing our current female employees and those of the future.”

NIE Networks is currently recruiting a number of roles across communications, HR and its award winning Apprenticeship Programme.

Further information can be found at nienetworks.co.uk.