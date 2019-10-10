No deal to secure future of Wrightbus, says Jeff Wright

The former owner of the Wrightbus factory, Jeff Wright has issued a statement on the proposed securing of the company.

However Unite have also issued a statement saying that talks to secure the future of the company are continuing.

READ: Jeff Wright statement in FULL

It had been reported that English industrialist Jo Bamford, son of JCB chairman Lord Bamford, was understood to have bid for the company.

A 10am deadline had been set to resolve the current impasse over site ownership and union officials said Jeff Wright has put an offer on the table, which Mr Bamford is considering.

The Ballymena business was placed into administration and put up for sale in September.

Jeff Wright statement