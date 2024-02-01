No need for further transport strikes following political progress: Retail NI

Glyn Roberts - Chief Executive Retail NI. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Retail NI chief executive ​Glyn Roberts said there is no justification for the planned three further days of industrial action, now that the DUP has moved to restore the power-sharing executive at Stormont.

Although the UK Government has set aside £600 million to fund a public sector pay rise, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has refused to allocate the money – insisting it is now the responsibility of the next NI Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Roberts said: "They should be called off. There is absolutely no need to strike. The assembly hopefully will meet this weekend, ministers will be in place next week, then the unions can get down to discussions with ministers about allocationing the £600 million.

"The focus should be on negotiations now and creating good will. To start any negotiation, you need to create good will.”

Mr Roberts said he thought further strikes will prove “counterproductive” and “may even potentially make the job of negotiating so much harder.”

Mr Roberts said Thursday’s transport strike “caused considerable disruption,” and added: "The biggest challenge was obviously many of our members getting their staff who use public transport into the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many of them are asking the question – ‘why did this strike go ahead when we’re making such good political progress?’