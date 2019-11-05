North West delegation prepares for US trade mission

Strabane-based branding and signage technology specialists Brand-It Technologies are taking the first steps towards entering the US market as [art of a delegation travelling to Boston and Philadeliphia from the North West later this month.

The Trade and Investment Mission will be led by Derry City and Strabane District and Donegal County councils.

Brand-It Technologies are taking part in the week-long initiative with Humanity Cosmetics, Learning Pool, O’Neill’s Sportswear, EKO Chute, MMG Welding and Wild Fuschia Bakery.

Ian Friel, of Brand-It Technologies, said: “We would like to meet, discuss and identify companies or individuals with potential business opportunities, joint ventures or partnerships and explore where there may be some synergies.

“We can offer expertise, extensive knowledge and new products to an emerging and growing market for fabric display systems and light boxes.

“We plan to expand and grow our presence in both the national and international market place because we believe we can offer unique and cost effective solutions.”

“We have been identifying and engaging with quality potential partners and discussing possible ways to conduct business together to our mutual benefit.

“Because of our manufacturing and lighting background, we can offer practical and technical advice to our customers and we can also offer bespoke solutions for unusual requests/projects.”

The delegation will include third level and further education providers and development organisations including the Ulster University, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the North West Regional College and Donegal ETB.

The trade mission is being funded by the Executive Office and the Irish government.