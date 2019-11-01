North West workshops for aspiring journalists

North West Regional College will host a day of workshops aimed at inspiring ambitious journalists interested in forging a career in the industry.

The free event, which is part of the BBC Digital Cities programme, and the only event to take place outside of Belfast, will take place at the Strand Road campus, Londonderry, on November 7, from 10-2.00 pm. The event, which is open to those aged 16 plus, will include a series of workshops on digital reporting and short form radio production; producing a podcast; and scripting a news story for broadcast.

To register for the event please log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-digital-cities-tickets