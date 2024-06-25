Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gildernew & Co has promoted Lyndsey Mulgrew to the position of director in its accounts and tax division

Gildernew & Co, a leading accountancy and business advisory provider with offices in Dungannon and Belfast, has promoted Lyndsey Mulgrew to the position of director in its accounts & tax division.

This promotion reflects Lyndsey's outstanding contributions to the firm and underscores our commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within our business.

Lyndsey joined the team at Gildernew & Co in February 2022, and during this time she has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and expertise in advising owner managed businesses on their own growth journey.

Lyndsey’s knowledge and experience in working with clients in the UK and Ireland tax regimes, her experience in helping clients achieve the optimum business structure, and her straight-forward approach to working with business owners and their teams have helped cement her position as one of the firm’s lead client advisors.

In Lyndsey’s new role as director, she will play a key role in strategic planning and business development, helping to shape the future direction of the business. Lyndsey will also continue in her mentorship role with trainees, with focus on training and quality, ensuring the continued excellence and innovation that our clients have come to expect.

Pictured is Gerard Gildernew, managing partner, Lyndsey Mulgrew, director and Claire McElduff, partner

Gerard Gildernew, managing partner of Gildernew & Co, said “We are thrilled to promote Lyndsey Mulgrew to director. Lyndsey’s commitment to client service delivery, her drive for continuous improvement in quality and her investment and commitment to train the team around her have been exemplary.

