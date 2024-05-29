Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iconic City Car Fiat 500 worth over £5,000 to be auctioned in aid of automotive charity Ben thanks to support from City Auction Group

The local automotive industry will rally round to support professionals across the sector at the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards.

The awards ceremony, being held on Thursday, November 7 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, will see a high-specification Fiat 500 worth over £5,000 being auctioned off to the highest bidder in aid of Ben, the support service for people who work or have worked in the automotive industry.

The prize is available thanks to the kind support of City Auction Group, who will also oversee the bidding on the night.

Iconic City Car Fiat 500 worth over £5,000 to be auctioned in aid of automotive charity Ben thanks to support from City Auction Group at Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024. Pictured is Stephen Kelly, chief executive officer at Used Cars NI, Michael Tomalin, chief executive at City Auction Group, Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR & Events at ASG & Partners and two fundraising representatives for Ben

A raffle will also be conducted at the awards ceremony in aid of Ben, offering a number of other luxury prizes.

All proceeds donated to the charity will be put towards supporting colleagues from the automotive industry in Northern Ireland who are facing issues with their health and well-being.

Michael Tomalin, chief executive of City Auction Group, said: “We were delighted to be involved as charity auction partner at the first ever Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards. This year we felt there was an opportunity to go even further to raise money for a good cause and what better way for City Auction Group to say thank you to the local industry than by supporting the work of Ben.

“We hope the proceeds raised from the auction of this terrific vehicle and other prizes goes some way towards supporting colleagues who are perhaps feeling isolated and need our help.

“We look forward to another brilliant evening celebrating all that’s good about Northern Ireland’s flourishing automotive industry.”

Matt Wigginton, director of partnerships, engagement and income at Ben, continued: “We can’t thank City Auction Group and the organisers of the NI Motor Industry Awards enough for supporting Ben, the automotive industry charity. Together we will support people in our industry when they face life’s toughest challenges. The generosity of businesses, and their employees, helps ensure Ben is always there for them, and City Auction Group’s commitment will make a life-changing difference.”

The prestigious Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024, sponsored by Used Cars NI, will see new and used car dealerships, leasing operations, vehicle maintenance and repair specialists and automotive part suppliers contest 22 award categories that acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the local automotive industry.

Entries for the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2024 close on Friday, June 14 at 5pm.

The gala awards ceremony will be hosted by presenters Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh on behalf of media partner, Cool FM.