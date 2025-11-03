​Randalstown turkey farmers John (left) and Thomas Galloway have kept their farm disease free to date.

​Turkey farmers are "anxious" about a new case of avian bird flu in Co Tyrone - as they have so much money invested large stocks ahead of Christmas, a farmer says.

John Gallowway is in partnership with his brother Thomas on Galloway Turkeys in Randalstown, Co Antrim where they have been invested large amounts of time and money in 13,000 turkeys in preparation for Christmas – so far keeping them all disease free.

He was speaking after another suspected case of avian flu was detected at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone. .

The Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said disease control measures have been initiated at the premises near Pomeroy on Saturday.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland , Brian Dooher, took the decision based on clinical signs and preliminary results from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

"This latest news is obviously very concerning," Mr Galloway told the News Letter. "To be honest bird flu is a bit like throwing a dart at a dartboard - you just don't know where it is going to land., even with the best biosecurity."

He knows of one Northern Ireland farm that suffered an outbreak and says its biosecurity was “as good as you'll ever get”.

"At this time of the year, your stock is the biggest it would ever be in the year. We have been feeding those turkeys since June and we've spent a lot of money on gas, for heat, for feed and labour.

"So obviously, we're dependent on the sale of the turkeys at Christmas to pay our bills and, and support our families.”

The brothers have decided to bring all their turkeys indoors ahead of any Department of Agriculture directive on the matter.

It is very difficult for any farm hit by the disease as there was traditionally no compensation, although he believes some government compensation may now be possible. Commercial insurance to cover the risk is too expensive to be affordable, he added.

He is in touch with other turkey farmers across NI. "I think the biggest word right now to describe us all is anxious," he added.

Daera Minister Andrew Muir urged all flock keepers to stick to biosecurity measures to protect their livestock.

He said the CVO had taken precautionary disease control measures at the Pomeroy farm, including the humane culling of all poultry and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones.

"I call on all bird owners, from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds, to adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks,” he added.

CVO Brian Dooher said: "The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease and I must stress the utmost importance of ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and reporting any suspect cases of avian flu to Daera immediately."