Northern Ireland biometrics firm B-Secur has been given regulatory approval to launch and sell its innovative heart monitoring technology in the lucrative US market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland biometrics firm B-Secur has been given regulatory approval to launch and sell its innovative heart monitoring technology in the US.

The Belfast-headquartered firm has secured clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch its HeartKey Rhythm, a suite of electrocardiogram (ECG) algorithms and analytics designed to enhance clinical confidence, streamline industry efficiency, and improve outcomes for cardiac patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powered by B-Secur’s signal processing engine, HeartKey Rhythm enhances signal clarity by reducing noise, delivering high-quality ECG data.

Specifically targeted at the ambulatory ECG (AECG) market, HeartKey Rhythm's rhythm detection algorithms and signal quality indicators allow clinicians to prioritize their interpretation of data and enable more confident detection of actionable cardiac conditions.

It’s B-Secur’s second FDA clearance in just four years, highlighting it relentless drive for innovation and commitment to rapidly bringing impactful solutions to the market.

“Achieving FDA clearance for our latest product, HeartKey Rhythm, is a monumental step toward helping providers deliver more timely, efficient and preventative care,” said Alan Foreman, CEO and Co-founder of B-Secur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland biometrics firm B-Secur has been given regulatory approval to launch and sell its innovative heart monitoring technology in the US. Pictured is Alan Foreman CEO of B-Secur in Belfast

“This marks our second FDA clearance in just four years, highlighting our relentless drive for innovation and commitment to rapidly bringing impactful solutions to the market.

“One person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S., and by 2050, the total cost of CVD is expected to triple, reaching $1.851 trillion. These figures are frankly alarming and underscore the urgent need for technological solutions that drive efficiencies and enable proactive monitoring.”

Alongside the two concurrent challenges of rising costs and an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, the healthcare sector also faces another threat – a growing shortage of cardiologists and electrophysiologists.

While ECG readings are foundational to cardiac diagnosis and care, they have traditionally been compromised by noise contamination, which limits their usability. Nearly 42% of healthcare professionals say that remote ECGs often require additional testing to confirm results, and 53% find these readings difficult to interpret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an ever-increasing reliance on ECG data collected outside of a controlled clinical environment,” explained Adrian Condon, B-Secur’s CTO and co-founder.

“Our breakthrough FDA cleared product, HeartKey Rhythm, significantly improves the ECG signal processing and rhythm recognition of ambulatory devices and platforms.”

In addition to ambulatory ECG devices (AECG), the rise of consumer wellness wearables, such as smartwatches and rings equipped with ECG capabilities, is generating an influx of data that device manufacturers can use to empower healthcare providers. However, the ability to keep pace with this volume depends on the accuracy and efficiency of ECG interpretation.

While HeartKey Rhythm is focused on AECG, B-Secur also offers on-chip solutions designed for consumer wearable devices, further supporting the convergence of these technologies in the fight against heart disease.