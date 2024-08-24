Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experts John Ryan and Dr Michael Burchell will also launch their book ‘Make Work Healthy’ at the event

NI Chamber and BT are set to host a business-focused guide to creating resilient, sustainable and high-performing workplaces.

A panel of experts including John Ryan, CEO of Healthy Place To Work and Dr Michael Burchell, the co-authors of ‘Make Work Healthy’ will discuss where business leaders should focus their efforts to create healthier, more sustainable and productive workplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event on on Thursday, September 12, will include insights into the pivotal role of health in achieving sustainable high performance and what companies here can learn from global research on workplace health. It will also cover pain points specific to Northern Ireland businesses and delve into opportunities for the region to become a leader in workplace health.

On the day, John Ryan and Dr Michael Burchell will launch their book ‘Make Work Healthy’; a how-to guide for business leaders who want to create resilient, sustainable and high performing workplaces.

‘A New Perspective on Workforce & Workplace Health’ takes place at 4pm on Thursday, September 12 in BT Riverside Tower, Belfast. It is free for NI Chamber members to attend.