NI Chamber’s 2025 Regional Networking series is set to kick-off with an event in Charles Hurst, Belfast on Thursday, January 30 at 9.30am. Delivered in partnership with NIE Networks, the popular series provides business people across Northern Ireland with the opportunity to expand their professional networks.

As well as networking, members will hear from Lorcan Flanagan, Partner at Trustist who will explore the significance of creating successful customer experiences and building strong relationships.

Over the course of the year, the Regional Networking series will travel to venues across Northern Ireland, with events planned for Mid-Ulster, Coleraine and Lisburn.

With distinct learning themes, each event is designed to bring people working in different sectors together to make valuable new business connections and learn from each other.

This event is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free to attend.