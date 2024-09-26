Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co Down chef Nathan Dawson (26) was honoured by the Institute of Hospitality for his incredible culinary talents at The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast

A Co Down man has been named ‘Chef of the Year’ by the Institute of Hospitality for his incredible work creating dishes at the five-star The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast.

Following an interview by industry professionals, Nathan Dawson (26) from Magheralin beat all finalists to take home the ultimate prize.

Nathan said: “When my name was announced I was floored, I didn’t expect to come out on top as the other finalists are so talented.

"I am incredibly proud to have been named Chef of the Year and it’s given me the boost I need to continue to innovate with food using the best local ingredients Northern Ireland has to offer.”

However Nathan’s determination to succeed is all down to one person...his mum!

Nathan continued: “The last few years have been tough personally for me but especially for my mum who is my inspiration.

Nathan Dawson (26) from Magheralin in County Down was named ‘Chef of the Year’ by the Institute of Hospitality for his incredible work creating dishes for diners at The Restaurant at The Fitzwilliam Hotel

"Without her encouragement and love, I would not have pushed so hard in my life to achieve more. I haven’t been living at home for eight years as I pursued my passion for food, I know that was tough for mum, but she kept cheering me on and encouraging me to achieve my goals.

"This win is not just for me but also her – she asked for nothing from me but has given me so much. Thank you, mum.”

Cian Landers, general manager, Fitzwilliam Hotel, explained: “We are so proud of Nathan and his outstanding achievement. He’s worked very hard to create food that excites and inspires.

"This accolade is testament to his dedication and professionalism. We are delighted that people who dine with us in our restaurant, which was awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence, get to experience Nathan’s unique take on food.”

Northern Ireland ‘Chef of the Year’ pays tribute to his mum's 'encouragement and love'. Pictured is Nathan Dawson (26) from Magheralin with his much-loved mum Karen

Nathan, who won a Gold Medal at the Senior Pork of Ireland IFEX awards, is looking forward to an autumn of irresistible flavours: “The Fitzwilliam menu is all about showcasing the best local produce that we have in abundance across Northern Ireland.

"Every dish we create is a labour of love, very thoughtfully curated to reflect the current season and trend for delicious, hearty food, cooked with simplicity.”

The Institute of Hospitality is a global, professional body whose aim is to promote industry excellence and to encourage and develop the future managers and industry leaders of tomorrow.