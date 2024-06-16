Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This recognition signifies Graham’s commitment to excellence in procurement and supply chain practices

County Down construction company Graham Group has achieved a Gold Standard from National Highways.

This recognition signifies the Hillsborough firm’s commitment to excellence in procurement and supply chain practices.

National Highways Gold Standard is a rigorous initiative designed to elevate the performance of its supplier network. Suppliers are evaluated on nine key criteria encompassing areas like category management, procurement strategies, value delivered and commercial management. Earning a green rating in all nine categories during the annual assessment is a testament to Graham’s dedication to continuous improvement and best practices.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold Standard from National Highways,” said Dave Brown, Graham contracts director.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who strive to deliver exceptional value and build strong, collaborative relationships with our clients.

“In the spirit of continuous improvement, this rigorous Gold Standard review process has also afforded Graham the opportunity to critically challenge our existing policies and processes, identifying future enhancements to ensure they remain reflective of current best practice and that Graham continues to be an industry leader in procurement and supply chain practices.”

Benefits of the Gold Standard for Graham include:

Enhanced Transparency: The Gold Standard demonstrates Graham’s commitment to supply chain excellence.

Stronger Collaboration: This recognition strengthens the collaborative working relationship between Graham and National Highways.

Upskilled Workforce: The process of achieving Gold Standard has further enhanced the expertise of procurement and supply chain staff.

Elevated Profile: The Gold Standard highlights Graham’s position as leader in procurement practices within the industry.

Enhanced Policies: The process of achieving the Gold Standard provided the opportunity to challenge our own policies such as anti-bribery and corruption improving our business approach.

Gareth Scott, Graham supply chain manager, added: “The Gold Award initiative has been a fantastic opportunity to develop our Procurement & Commercial processes in collaboration with National Highways, this has increased Graham’s maturity in relation to supply chain management cascading benefits company wide.

“Overall, the Procurement & Commercial departments reputation has been enhanced by the process and is increasingly being recognised as a Strategic function within the business. The Gold Award has helped to future proof our supply chain procedures concentrating on shared core values increasing transparency and performance overall. “