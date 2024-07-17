Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magherafelt-based Henry Brothers recognised for its excellence in sustainability as one of only 29 organisations across the UK to achieve the prestigious King’s Award for Sustainable Development

Magherafelt contractor Henry Brothers has been honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients at Windsor Castle.

As one of only two Northern Irish businesses to have been recognised in the Sustainable Development category in 2024, Henry Brothers was praised for its exemplary approach which has resulted in significant benefits for the business, the environment and the wider construction sector.

His Majesty The King, joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for some of the 252 winners of this year’s King’s Awards for Enterprise.

Managing director David Henry attended the event where he had the honour of meeting King Charles III.

David said: “It is a tremendous privilege to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

“This achievement underscores our ongoing commitment to responsible business, something which is instilled deep within the culture of our organisation and is very much part of who we are as a company.

Pictured meeting King Charles III is David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers. Credit: Alex Lloyd Zoom Photos Ltd

“Sustainable practices have been at the heart of Henry Brothers’ operations since its inception, and we make a conscious effort to minimise our environmental impact while maximising positive social and business outcomes.

“In addition to our ambitious Net-Zero Strategy, our approach to sustainable development encompasses a number of initiatives designed to encourage positive health and wellbeing amongst our staff and enhance community engagement.”

