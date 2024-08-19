Northern Ireland construction firm reveals 26-acre nature reserve that's inspiring the next generation

By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:47 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 17:48 BST
Henry Brothers’ nature reserve is where construction meets conservations and has welcomed over 5,000 school children

Northern Ireland construction firm Henry Brothers has welcomed over 5,000 local school children to its 26-acre nature reserve.

Located at its headquarters in Magherafelt, the area spans farmland pasture, woodland and open water settings and stands as testament to the firm’s commitment to environmental sustainability and education.

Through its unique Nature Park Education Programme, which welcomes schools, clubs and even nursery groups, Henry Brothers’ passion is being shared with the next generation.

Engaging games and adventurous activities help students explore the natural world, delving into the identification of various trees and flowers, discovering the roles of insects and other animals, and learning about the ecosystems that sustain them.

Speaking of its positive impact, Deborah O’Hanlon, Group sustainability and quality manager at Henry Brothers, said: “At Henry Brothers, we aim to create a space where children can connect with the environment in a meaningful way, and it’s fantastic to see that this approach is making a difference.

Sustainability has been a foundation for which Henry Brothers has been built, and we are always on the lookout for engaging ways in which we can inspire the next generation.

Henry Brothers’ nature reserve is where construction meets conservations and has welcomed over 5,000 school children. Pictured is pupils from Silverbirch ChildcareHenry Brothers’ nature reserve is where construction meets conservations and has welcomed over 5,000 school children. Pictured is pupils from Silverbirch Childcare
“Our nature reserve is an excellent example of this, welcoming local schools, after schools clubs, and even nursery groups to learn more about biodiversity.”

Henry Brothers’ hands-on approach fosters a deeper understanding of environmental stewardship among young learners, offering them a positive and memorable outdoor educational experience, tailored to the age range of guests.

Deborah continued: “In addition to our Nature Reserve Education Programme, we are pleased to have an area where staff can reconnect with the outdoors, and we recently invited Business in the Community Northern Ireland to enjoy an afternoon with us there.

Spanning farmland pasture, woodland, and open water settings, Henry Brothers’ 26-acre nature reserve, located at its headquarters in Magherafelt, stands as testament to itscommitment to environmental sustainability and education. Pictured are Cookstown High School pupils enjoying the reserveSpanning farmland pasture, woodland, and open water settings, Henry Brothers’ 26-acre nature reserve, located at its headquarters in Magherafelt, stands as testament to itscommitment to environmental sustainability and education. Pictured are Cookstown High School pupils enjoying the reserve
“Henry Brothers’ Nature Reserve is a great way to engage with a range of stakeholders, exemplifying our approach of being ‘Altogether Stronger’ and using innovation to build a greener future.”

Henry Brothers’ commitment to sustainability was recently recognised when it became one of only two Northern Ireland companies to achieve a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

To arrange a visit for the new school term, contact [email protected]

