Northern Ireland construction firm reveals record sales and 'return to profit' with £72.7million turnover up 37.4%
A Ballymena-headquartered multi-disciplinary construction services group has achieved record sales and a return to profit for its financial year ending March 31 2024.
JF & H Dowds Limited whose principal activities include mechanical, electrical and specialist construction contracting grew its turnover to £72.7m – up 37.4% on the previous year’s figure of £53.1m. The business generated a pre-tax profit of almost £1.5m.
The directors attributed the strong performance to increasing operational efficiencies and focusing on an enhanced end-to-end supply chain
to mitigate cost increases. Meanwhile, the company’s Working Capital position and liquidity remains strong with cash at the bank at year-end of £6.6m (2023; £2.1m).
Managing director, James Dowds said: “These results show a return to steady rate growth and profitability for the company after previous years where results were constrained by Covid, war in Europe, inflationary pressures, and high interest rates, all of which impacted on company operations and slowed both private and public sector investment in the construction sector.
“We believe we are now seeing the rewards of having a wide service offering for our customers across the UK and Ireland.”
James Dowds said the directors were optimistic for the future with a multi-million-pound confirmed order book and pipeline for the next 18 months and line of sight further into 2026 and beyond.
He added: “A key strategic goal for the company is to keep people at the centre of what we do. In the past two years, the company has invested in new offices to ensure our teams can work collaboratively and efficiently in a creative working environment.
“The company invested in a new headquarters in Ballymena with occupation taken up in August 2023. As well as being Headquarters for the business, Ballymena is the hub for our Ireland and the rest of Great Britain operations. For London and the Southeast of England, the company purchased premises in Kings Cross, London. These significant investments demonstrate our commitment to our team employed in the various operating regions and our London investment has helped establish the company as a key player in the local market.”
James Dowds said the business had continued to invest in its recently launched energy services division with sales more than doubling in the last 12 months. He said the directors believe this will continue to be a high-growth division over the next few years.
He said the company will also continue to expand into the fit-out sector through a joint-venture to seek out higher returns working direct to clients.
