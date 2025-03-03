For the first time in Northern Ireland, 18 local construction firms prepare to open their doors for a week of workplace tours and interactive sessions designed to inspire the next generation and encourage young people to pursue careers in the sector

For the first time in Northern Ireland, the construction industry is preparing to open its doors for a week of workplace tours and interactive sessions designed to inspire the next generation and encourage young people to pursue careers in the sector.

‘Open Doors’, co-ordinated by Construction Futures NI, is part of Build UK’s nationwide initiative to help schools and colleges showcase careers in construction, at a time when 5,000 new workers are needed by 2028 in Northern Ireland, and 50,000 across the UK.

Open Doors Week, Tuesday, March 18 to Saturday 22, will see schools, colleges, universities, and those considering a career change invited to explore construction sites and offices across Northern Ireland. The initiative offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the industry, showcasing the diverse range of career paths and training opportunities available.

Around 18 Northern Ireland construction companies will be opening their doors including Heron Brothers, Woodvale, GANSON, Mascott, GEDA Construction, Deane Public Works, Lavery Developments, Tracey Brothers, Mivan, HSS The Hire Service Company, Henry Brothers, QMAC Construction Ltd, Braidwater, OB Construction and CivCo Ltd.

With demand for new homes and infrastructure continuing to rise, the construction industry is seeking more skilled workers to meet growing needs.

Many young people are often surprised to learn about the diverse range of careers and skills they can bring to the sector. By offering behind-the-scenes insights, the industry is showcasing the exciting and varied opportunities available, inspiring the next generation to consider a future in construction.

Fionnuala McKenna, head of strategic development, Construction Futures, said: “Open Doors really is a great way to see what it’s like to work in construction. For obvious safety reasons, it’s not usually possible to give young people direct access to busy sites, so it’s hard for them to imagine what these roles look like. By making it easier for the education sector to arrange visits and inspire future talent, we can help more people see the possibilities and pathways into the industry.

“There is a career for everyone in construction, male and female, whatever their background, skills or interests. Planting the seed in people’s minds now is crucial - especially for young people and those considering a career change. If they can be inspired to see themselves in these roles, they could be training or even working in the industry in a few months’ time.

“The most inspiring thing about Open Doors is seeing people visiting a construction workplace for the first time and hearing the words.”

Mark Spence, chief executive, Construction Employers Federation NI, added: “One of the biggest challenges holding back the construction sector in Northern Ireland is the availability of skilled workers. Through Construction Futures, we’re working together as an industry to make sure that jobs in this sector are front of mind when young people are making important decisions about their further education, training or apprenticeships.

“While professionals like designers, engineers, marketers, and accountants are essential to the industry, nothing happens without boots on the ground. We need more skilled tradespeople and site workers, as they are the backbone of construction, shaping the world around us.

“Open Doors is a great way for the next generation to see what they could be in the future. Huge thanks go to all industry partners who are facilitating this initiative to showcase the world of opportunity that exists in the construction sector.”