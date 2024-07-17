Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean McNiff has been with the company for five years looking after prestigious projects for clients including M&S

Co. Down-headquartered Graham has announced the appointment of Sean McNiff as its new operations director for the their interior fit-out division.

Sean will be based at the Hillsborough headquarters and will lead the division's strategic direction and growth, supported by a talented team of 90 employees across the business’ offices in Hillsborough, London, Glasgow, and Leeds.

Sean joined Graham in April 2019 as a design manager, bringing with him 15 years of experience in architecture.

His extensive background includes managing significant projects such as the HMRC Erskine House Belfast, 35 Donegall Place Belfast, 6 Atlantic Quay Glasgow, and the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre major refurbishment.

As M&S account manager, Sean oversaw various projects, including the new full line stores in the Bullring and the Trafford Centre and new Foodhalls in Coleraine, Banbridge and Linlithgow, among others.

In his new role as operations director, Sean will focus on providing strategic direction to the Interior fit-out division, enhancing its operations, and driving growth.

Sean McNiff, operations director Graham interior fit-out division

He will do this by spearheading the continuation of exceptional service delivery to its current clients and developing new strategic relationships.

"A key objective for us in 2024/25 is to build on our experience within the London market by investing in the establishment of a London-based fit-out team," Sean said. "We will see this develop through our collaborative relationships and provide a sector-specific focus for generating new opportunities."

The interior fit-out division has a turnover of over £75million and serves sectors such as workspace, retail, leisure and entertainment, and education. Its main clients include BT, Deloitte, DWP, M&S, Primark, Watches of Switzerland, Fraser Group, and Nike.

Co. Down-headquartered Graham has announced the appointment of Sean McNiff as its new operations director. Pictured is Graham interior fitout Santander

Known for repeat business and attention to detail, Graham interior fit-out is proud to be a trusted partner to the latter clients, focusing on the quality of the end product.

Talking about the future at the helm of the interior fit-out division, Sean, added: "We are fortunate to have some of the most talented and experienced people working for Graham. Our team is a vibrant group of individuals who enjoy what they do.