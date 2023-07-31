Northern Ireland contractor Henry Brothers has been appointed by the University of Nottingham to help develop its Castle Meadow Campus (CMC) in the city.

The Magherafelt-based company has won a £7million contract to remodel and refurbish two of seven buildings on the 3.75 hectare site – preparing them for future occupation.

The university plans to create an enterprise campus on the site which is located on Castle Meadow Road at the foot of Nottingham Castle and was formerly occupied by HMRC.

The development has now entered its latest phase, with contractors being appointed to convert the site’s buildings and landscape to kickstart the creation of a new city centre campus for the university.

Managing director of Henry Brothers Construction, Ian Taylor said: “This is a hugely exciting project for the University of Nottingham and for the city, and we are proud to be playing a part in it.

“Henry Brothers has extensive experience of working with universities across the Midlands to improve their facilities. This is our first contract with the University of Nottingham, and we are really looking forward to getting on site in our home city to deliver some of the building work at Castle Meadow Campus.”

Henry Brothers Construction has been appointed to strip out and refurbish buildings D and F on the site. On completion of the work in building D later this year, the facility will be used for long-term leases for the university’s industry partners, including leading global accountancy firm KPMG.

The plan is for building F to also house industry partners – but predominantly innovative spin outs, start-ups, and scale ups on flexible licenses. It will include spaces for collaborative working, hot-desking, meeting rooms, and meeting pods. The refurbishment is due to be completed in early 2024.

Other members of the team working alongside Henry Brothers on the design and build contract are project manager Aecom, quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald, concept architect Hopkins, engineer Arup, architect Bond Bryan, and landscape architect Ares Design.

Henry Brothers Construction is part of The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit out.

In partnership with its valued clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.

Henry Brothers Construction recently delivered a £12million refurbishment scheme for The University of Manchester. The project involved the complete refurbishment of floors four and five of the chemistry building, along with work to the level eight plantroom, roof and external ductwork and services.