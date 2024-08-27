Northern Ireland council shortlisted for UK's Overall Council of the Year 2024 award
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for Overall Council of the Year in Service Delivery, in the APSE Service Awards 2024.
The awards receive hundreds of submissions each year from local authorities across the UK, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is one of only eight Councils, who met the stringent criteria set by a panel of judges.
As well as the Overall Council of the Year in Service Delivery, the Council has also made it successfully through to the final in six other categories as announced: Best Community Neighbour Initiative, Family Support Social Supermarket, Community Development, Best Health and Wellbeing Initiative, The Food Programme, Environmental Health, Best Services Team, Bereavement and Cemetery Services, Best Services Team - Leisure Sports, Leisure & Cultural Service, Street Cleansing & Street Scene Service, Waste Operations Street Cleansing, Best Public/Private Partnership Working Initiative and Economic Development in Partnership with Workplus.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that the Council has been shortlisted for the APSE Overall Council of the Year 2024.
“The Council has also been shortlisted as finalists in six other categories which is a testament to the commitment of the staff, residents, and businesses for helping the Council deliver innovative and effective front-line services.
"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in this incredible achievement and wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”
The winners will be announced at the APSE Annual Charity Awards Dinner, in aid of Parkinson’s UK, in Bristol on September 12.
The ceremony promises to be a celebration of public service excellence, bringing together local authorities and their public-sector partners across the UK.
