Successful Food and Cider Weekend sees surge in ticket sales and thousands in attendance

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council together with its tourism and hospitality partners are aiming to generate £35 million in economic impact across its tourism sector by the end of 2024, following the success of its award-winning annual Food and Cider Weekend.

The festival which is a key event in the region’s calendar – and draws visitors from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and beyond - took place last Thursday to Sunday and welcomed thousands of food and drink enthusiasts, making it the largest and most successful edition to date.

According to Tourism NI’s 2024 Consumer Sentiment Research, food and drink experiences rank as the number one attraction for visitors during short stays in Northern Ireland.

The highly anticipated Food and Cider Weekend is a vibrant celebration of the region's world-famous produce, including the iconic Armagh Bramley Apple which hold prestigious PGI status. Many of this year’s events sold out, showcasing the growing demand for authentic culinary experiences that highlight the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

Lord Mayor, councillor Sarah Duffy, said: “We were delighted to welcome thousands of visitors to the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend, a testament to our region's growing appeal as a prime destination for food and drink lovers.

"Events like these not only showcase our outstanding produce, quality ingredients, and world-class cider, but act as a significant driver for economic benefits throughout our region. We take real pride in knowing that the impact of the festival extends beyond the weekend and by working with our partners we are collectively supporting participating businesses, food and drink suppliers, and the wider tourism economy long after the last event has ended.”

On the Hoof during the Armagh Food and Cider Weekend

Visitors had a choice of over 50 events ranging from intimate foodie gatherings in wonderful orchard settings to Sundown and Cider Markets in Banbridge and Armagh city.

Highlights of this year’s programme featured Long Meadow Farm, Armagh Cider Company and Crannagael House which hosted four exclusive events across the weekend. This historic venue provided a unique opportunity for guests to savour culinary creations at the birthplace of Armagh’s apple story.

Among the events was the five-course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars. Set in the charming home of Jane and John Nicholson, - whose ancestors planted the first Bramley seedling in County Armagh - the banquet featured locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

Rory and Fiona Chapman, On The Hoof

Another highlight of the weekend was the Cooking with Fire series which consisted of one-day courses hosted by Fiona and Rory Chapman of On The Hoof. The class offered participants the chance to learn how to cook with fire using various techniques and equipment, such as smokers, wood-fired pizza ovens, open fire pits, asado grills, or plancha.

Fiona Chapman, who has participated in the festival since its inception, explained: “Armagh’s food and drink scene is going from strength to strength and the annual Food and Cider Weekend truly captures and celebrates the best of what this ‘Food Heartland’ has to offer. This event not only highlights our delicious produce but also embodies the rich history and culture of the place, giving visitors an authentic taste of our heritage combined with great music, fun and an unrivalled, easy hospitality.

“The support from Council in organising and promoting events like these is crucial. Their efforts in bringing in visitors from across the region and beyond drives significant footfall, which in turn benefits local businesses. The ongoing support ensures that our festivals not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the local economy year-round.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy

Backed by award-winning Food Heartland local chefs, producers, and food experts, Armagh’s Food and Cider Weekend has firmly established itself as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s food and harvest calendar, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outstanding cuisine.