​Food and drink products from more than 60 local companies are in line to be named the tastiest on the island of Ireland in a major competition that’s held in Dingle, Co Kerry in October.

The local companies have been shortlisted for the final stage of Blas na hEireann, the Irish Food Awards, the largest blind tasting of food and drink in Europe.

It’s a prestigious competition in which local companies have fared well over the years. Morelli Ice Cream, Coleraine and Rooney Fish, Kilkeel have won the supreme champion award since 2018.

Among other local products shortlisted for the top award this year are Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Bangor; Graham’s Bakery, Dromore; Kennedy Bacon, Omagh; Long Meadow Cider, Loughgall; Lo and Slo BBQ Sauces, Derry; and Hinch Distillery, Ballynahinch.

Arnaldo Morelli and sister Daniella Morelli-Kerr of Morelli’s in Coleraine won the top award at Blas na hEireann last year

All sectors of the local food and drink industry are represented in the final stages to be judged by hundreds of experts including leading food writers.

Blas chairperson, Artie Clifford says: It’s great to see so many Northern Ireland producers supporting the awards. The region has always enjoyed great success. I started the awards after 30 years in the food industry, and I knew there was a need to celebrate the amazing food and drink being produced on the island of Ireland.

Arnaldo Morelli, managing director of last year’s winner Morelli’s last year’s winner, continues: “Winning Blas has been a tremendous boost for our business especially in the Republic of Ireland. It did wonders for awareness there among the wider public and helped boost our sales especially in Dunnes Stores and Tesco Ireland.”

Morelli won the overall with a richly flavoured mango sorbet.

Andrew Rooney of Millbay Oysters in Kilkeel won Blas in 2018

Millbay Oysters from Rooney Fish in Kilkeel was another local triumph. Managing director Andrew Rooney said: “What the top award did was to encourage people in the Republic and Great Britain to experience our oysters which are grown on our farm on Carlingford Lough. Oysters are now an important part of our business that also includes exports worldwide including Japan and China.”