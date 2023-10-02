News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland developer pushes on with plans to convert iconic Scottish Mutual Building into a hotel

Plans submitted to Belfast City Council late last week hint that development work could soon begin on the iconic Scottish Mutual Building.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
The application notice, which was filed by Londonderry-based The Martin Property Group, refers to buildings at 15-16 Donegall Square South and 2-14 Bedford Street and No. 7 James Street South in the city and confirms the property developer’s intention to convert the existing buildings into a hotel, comprising of public bars, restaurants, function spaces and hotel bedrooms.

No further details were disclosed at this time.

Paul Martin, The Martin Property Group, said: “Plans to develop the Scottish Mutual Building are underway and we’re keen to get started. We hope to be in a position to provide further updates later in the year in terms of design, layout and concept. This is an exciting time for Belfast and the Northern Irish tourism industry as we look ahead to big events such as the Open Tournament, and Belfast’s Year of Culture in 2024 – and to the longer term future of Belfast as one of the world’s leading city destinations.”

An application notice has been filed by Londonderry-based The Martin Property Group and confirms the property developer’s intention to convert the iconic Scottish Mutual Building into a hotel, comprising of public bars, restaurants, function spaces and hotel bedroomsAn application notice has been filed by Londonderry-based The Martin Property Group and confirms the property developer’s intention to convert the iconic Scottish Mutual Building into a hotel, comprising of public bars, restaurants, function spaces and hotel bedrooms
The Martin Property Group has emerged as one of the north’s most active real estate investment companies.

In addition to its acquisition of the Scottish Mutual Building in December 2023, the group has recently bought the Danesfort building in Stranmillis, where it is investing £15m in its refurbishment. It also owns Ross’s Court, the former home of Argos in Belfast; Marlborough House on Victoria Street and the Richmond Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

