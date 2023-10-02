Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application notice, which was filed by Londonderry-based The Martin Property Group, refers to buildings at 15-16 Donegall Square South and 2-14 Bedford Street and No. 7 James Street South in the city and confirms the property developer’s intention to convert the existing buildings into a hotel, comprising of public bars, restaurants, function spaces and hotel bedrooms.

No further details were disclosed at this time.

Paul Martin, The Martin Property Group, said: “Plans to develop the Scottish Mutual Building are underway and we’re keen to get started. We hope to be in a position to provide further updates later in the year in terms of design, layout and concept. This is an exciting time for Belfast and the Northern Irish tourism industry as we look ahead to big events such as the Open Tournament, and Belfast’s Year of Culture in 2024 – and to the longer term future of Belfast as one of the world’s leading city destinations.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application notice has been filed by Londonderry-based The Martin Property Group and confirms the property developer’s intention to convert the iconic Scottish Mutual Building into a hotel, comprising of public bars, restaurants, function spaces and hotel bedrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Martin Property Group has emerged as one of the north’s most active real estate investment companies.