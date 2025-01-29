Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Londonderry lawyer and non-executive director at Pakflatt says it’s a ‘privilege to be recognised alongside such distinguished professionals’ as one of the UK’s most influential legal professionals

A non-executive director at Pakflatt, an election equipment solutions firm in Northern Ireland, has been named one of the UK’s most influential legal professionals in the prestigious Lawyer Hot 100 list for 2025.

Londonderry man, Ciarán McGonagle, is also the chief legal and product officer at Tokenovate, a London-based financial services technology company.

The Lawyer Hot 100 celebrates the achievements of the most innovative, impactful, and inspiring figures in the legal profession. And Ciarán’s inclusion is a testament to his significant contributions to the evolving legal landscape of digital assets and financial market infrastructure.

Ciarán explained: "It’s a privilege to be recognised alongside such distinguished professionals. The legal profession is at a turning point, particularly in areas like digital assets, where clarity and innovation are essential.

"Applying these principles to Pakflatt’s innovative suite of products underscores how we can bring transformative solutions to global democratic processes, ensuring accessibility and security for all voters.”

Ciarán attended St. Columb’s College before earning his law degree at Queen’s University Belfast. He gained invaluable global policy experience in Washington D.C., interning in the office of Senator Chuck Hagel and with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), before qualifying as a solicitor with Allen & Overy in London.

His career has since spanned prominent roles at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and the International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA), where he developed a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and financial markets.

Today, in his role at Tokenovate, Ciarán is recognised as a leading figure at the intersection of law and technology, leveraging his extensive experience in digital innovation, financial services, and regulatory strategy.

"We are thrilled to see Ciarán recognised in the Lawyer Hot 100," added Patrick McGonagle, CEO of Pakflatt.

"His work in the intersection of law and technology has been groundbreaking, and his influence extends far beyond traditional legal boundaries. Ciarán's guidance has been invaluable in helping Pakflatt stay at the forefront of delivering innovative, secure, and accessible election solutions."

