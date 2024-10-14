Northern Ireland eCommerce agency takes the double in top UK tech awards in London

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Belfast’s BFG Digital wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery

Northern Ireland eCommerce and digital marketing specialist Built for Growth (BFG) Digital is celebrating a double award win at this year’s UK eCommerce awards.

The Belfast-based firm received high praise from an esteemed panel of judges, winning gold for Best eCommerce Replatform and securing bronze for Best New Website Launch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eCommerce Awards, hosted in the O2 London, recognise excellence in the eCommerce industry, by celebrating the most innovative and market-leading initiatives and products in the online retail space.

Northern Ireland digital agency, BFG Digital, wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery. Pictured with awards are Andrew Lemon, Leanne Blair, Andrew McComb, Chris Steele and Darragh MullanNorthern Ireland digital agency, BFG Digital, wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery. Pictured with awards are Andrew Lemon, Leanne Blair, Andrew McComb, Chris Steele and Darragh Mullan
Northern Ireland digital agency, BFG Digital, wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery. Pictured with awards are Andrew Lemon, Leanne Blair, Andrew McComb, Chris Steele and Darragh Mullan
Read More
Popular Northern Ireland bar and restaurant to reopen this week - with its re-la...

The two prestigious awards recognised BFG Digital’s stellar collaboration with Fermanagh-based Belleek Pottery in developing an innovative new website platform which helped to power an increase in Belleek’s sales.

The judges complemented BFG Digital on its ability to “recognise an opportunity to drive growth, demonstrate impressive project planning and increase international sales as a result”.

BFG Digital, acquired by Ardmore Group in 2022, has been making waves in the eCommerce sphere since it was founded in 2000 with an impressive roster of clients including Stila Cosmetics, Early Rider and Ann's Cottage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business is run by co-heads of consultancy and services Leanne Logan and Andrew McComb.

Reflecting on their success, Leanne, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be honoured with not one, but two highly-coveted awards at such an illustrious event, celebrating the best minds in digital communications.

“Both awards are a testament to our team’s hard work, expertise and consistent dedication to delivering excellent service and innovative ideas. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.

“With 49% of Belleek’s sales coming from overseas markets, we were able to boost their local, national and international sales, customer satisfaction and shorten delivery times by localising their digital infrastructure.”

BFG Digital’s award wins are the latest in a string of major industry awards for the digital agency which included Best eCommerce Agency in the UK at the 2022 eCommerce Awards.

Related topics:Northern IrelandFermanagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice