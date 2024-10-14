Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast’s BFG Digital wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery

Northern Ireland eCommerce and digital marketing specialist Built for Growth (BFG) Digital is celebrating a double award win at this year’s UK eCommerce awards.

The Belfast-based firm received high praise from an esteemed panel of judges, winning gold for Best eCommerce Replatform and securing bronze for Best New Website Launch.

The eCommerce Awards, hosted in the O2 London, recognise excellence in the eCommerce industry, by celebrating the most innovative and market-leading initiatives and products in the online retail space.

Northern Ireland digital agency, BFG Digital, wins two major awards at UK 2024 eCommerce Awards for its work with Fermanagh’s Belleek Pottery. Pictured with awards are Andrew Lemon, Leanne Blair, Andrew McComb, Chris Steele and Darragh Mullan

The two prestigious awards recognised BFG Digital’s stellar collaboration with Fermanagh-based Belleek Pottery in developing an innovative new website platform which helped to power an increase in Belleek’s sales.

The judges complemented BFG Digital on its ability to “recognise an opportunity to drive growth, demonstrate impressive project planning and increase international sales as a result”.

BFG Digital, acquired by Ardmore Group in 2022, has been making waves in the eCommerce sphere since it was founded in 2000 with an impressive roster of clients including Stila Cosmetics, Early Rider and Ann's Cottage.

The business is run by co-heads of consultancy and services Leanne Logan and Andrew McComb.

Reflecting on their success, Leanne, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be honoured with not one, but two highly-coveted awards at such an illustrious event, celebrating the best minds in digital communications.

“Both awards are a testament to our team’s hard work, expertise and consistent dedication to delivering excellent service and innovative ideas. I couldn’t be prouder of our team.

“With 49% of Belleek’s sales coming from overseas markets, we were able to boost their local, national and international sales, customer satisfaction and shorten delivery times by localising their digital infrastructure.”