The co-founder of an innovative Northern Ireland-based AI-powered, data-driven corporate gifting service, has been crowned Entrepreneurial Businesswoman in the Innovation and Technology category at the Great British Businesswoman Awards.

Armagh-based Louise Doyle, co-founder and CEO of needi, was recognised for her approach to corporate gifting, blending AI-driven technology with a mission to support independent businesses and reduce waste from unwanted gifts.

This award serves as a significant recognition of Louise’s journey. One driven by purpose, innovation, and resilience. Drawing on her personal experiences and a deep understanding of the power of meaningful connections, she co-founded needi in 2021 with a mission to transform corporate gifting.

Through cutting edge AI-driven technology, needi is redefining how businesses give, ensuring every gift is both thoughtful and impactful while supporting independent and sustainable businesses.

Louise’s win also highlights the growing influence of female entrepreneurs in the tech and innovation space. Despite the challenges - particularly around funding, with less than 2% of VC capital going to female founders - she has successfully raised £1 million in investment and continues to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Reflecting on the achievement, Louise Doyle, co-founder and CEO of needi, said: "Winning this award is a huge milestone, not just for me, but for the whole team who work incredibly hard behind the scenes at needi. We started this journey with a simple but powerful belief that gifting should be thoughtful, impactful, and waste-free.

“To be recognised for innovation in technology and entrepreneurship means the world to us, it just shows that meaningful business models, those that put people and purpose first, can thrive."

Needi has already made a significant impact in the corporate gifting sector, working with companies like Amazon, DPD, Intuit QuickBooks, Meta, Microsoft and Spotify. The company has driven over £1 million in sales for small businesses since its concept in 2021, and is on a mission to reach £5 million in 2025.