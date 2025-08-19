Apply now by August 29 for one of 500 permanent roles offering a rewarding career, competitive salary, and the chance to make a real impact

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a campaign to recruit approximately 500 permanent Executive Officer 2 (EO2) roles across a range of departments and locations.

EO2s play a key role in delivering services that impact the lives of people here every day whether by leading a team, supporting customers directly, assessing benefit claims, processing applications, or contributing to the delivery of services and projects.

With a starting salary of £30,548 per annum and an attractive annual leave and pension package, these positions offer an excellent opportunity to build a rewarding career in public service.

The NICS is committed to being an inclusive employer and holds several workplace endorsements including the Silver Diversity Mark and the Disability Positive accreditation.

The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, August 29.