Northern Ireland Executive Officer recruitment competition launched for 500 positions – competitive salary, great benefits, and a chance to grow with purpose
The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a campaign to recruit approximately 500 permanent Executive Officer 2 (EO2) roles across a range of departments and locations.
EO2s play a key role in delivering services that impact the lives of people here every day whether by leading a team, supporting customers directly, assessing benefit claims, processing applications, or contributing to the delivery of services and projects.
With a starting salary of £30,548 per annum and an attractive annual leave and pension package, these positions offer an excellent opportunity to build a rewarding career in public service.
The NICS is committed to being an inclusive employer and holds several workplace endorsements including the Silver Diversity Mark and the Disability Positive accreditation.
The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, August 29.
Further information and details on how to apply are available at: https://www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/