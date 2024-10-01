Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Co Armagh’s Apache Catering has purchased new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK

A County Armagh pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family-owned Apache Catering has used the funding to purchase its second store in Lurgan, which was previously leased by the business.

The 1117-square-foot store originally opened in 2022 and now employs 10 staff and six drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A County Armagh-based pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his Son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in Lurgan

The business, which also has a store in Portadown, is planning to expand next year by opening a new store in Moria, creating up to 20 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Graham, chief executive officer of Apache Catering, said: “Thanks to the support provided by HSBC UK and the profit we made over the last few years we have been able to purchase our Lurgan store.

"Over the last nine years, we have grown the business in Northern Ireland and the funding from HSBC UK will allow us to continue building on this success.”

A County Armagh-based pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his Son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in Lurgan

Steven McCormick, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “The food and drink sector is a core focus for us and we do not underestimate the value of smaller businesses and franchises in this market. We are excited to continue to support the business as they expand their reach across Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad