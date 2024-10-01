Northern Ireland family-run pizza restaurant slices into new territory with expansion, creating jobs

By Claire Cartmill
Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:37 BST
Co Armagh’s Apache Catering has purchased new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK

A County Armagh pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK.

Family-owned Apache Catering has used the funding to purchase its second store in Lurgan, which was previously leased by the business.

The 1117-square-foot store originally opened in 2022 and now employs 10 staff and six drivers.

A County Armagh-based pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his Son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in LurganA County Armagh-based pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his Son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in Lurgan
The business, which also has a store in Portadown, is planning to expand next year by opening a new store in Moria, creating up to 20 new jobs.

Robert Graham, chief executive officer of Apache Catering, said: “Thanks to the support provided by HSBC UK and the profit we made over the last few years we have been able to purchase our Lurgan store.

"Over the last nine years, we have grown the business in Northern Ireland and the funding from HSBC UK will allow us to continue building on this success.”

A County Armagh-based pizza restaurant franchise has purchased a new store thanks to an £80,000 funding package from HSBC UK. Pictured is Robert Graham CEO of Apache Catering and his Son Luke Graham, who will be taking over the running of the store in Lurgan

Steven McCormick, relationship manager at HSBC UK, added: “The food and drink sector is a core focus for us and we do not underestimate the value of smaller businesses and franchises in this market. We are excited to continue to support the business as they expand their reach across Northern Ireland.”

Apache Catering sources its produce locally through farms and local shops, supporting the local economy. It also provides training opportunities for young people within the community which includes customer service skills.

