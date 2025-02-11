Bangor Marine Ltd ‘committed to delivering Marine Gardens in Bangor and are hopeful of a mid-April date for the start of on-site works’

The long-awaited Marine Gardens project in Bangor is finally set to begin, with the developer confirming that work will commence mid-April.

This exciting step marks a significant milestone in the first phase of the £50million regeneration of Queen’s Parade, an area that has long been in need of revitalization.

Bangor Marine Ltd, a partnership between Farrans and the Karl Group, has been appointed by the Department for Communities and Ards and North Down Borough Council to lead the development.

The project, which received planning permission in 2022, is poised to transform Bangor’s waterfront into a vibrant hub with new public spaces, a play park, pavilions, food kiosks, and more. The regeneration covers 5.25 acres and aims to strengthen the city’s appeal for both locals and visitors.

Marine Gardens, an open space scheme, is part of a broader vision to redevelop Queen’s Parade which will include 138 new homes, a 67-bed hotel with spa and swimming pool, offices, retail spaces, cafes and restaurants, a cinema as well as activity space once fully completed. This development has also received UK Local Government Funding, previously known as Levelling Up Funding, with Bangor Marine contributing £2 million in private funding for the public realm component.

The project will bring a much-needed energy and vibrancy to the area, offering a variety of new facilities, public spaces, and events venues. Bangor Marine is committed to keeping the local community informed throughout the construction phase, ensuring minimal disruption to businesses and residents.

An artist's impression of the £50m revamp of Queen's Parade, Bangor

Aran Blackbourne, a representative of Bangor Marine, expressed excitement about starting the project: "We remain committed to delivering Marine Gardens in Bangor and are hopeful of a mid-April date for the start of on-site works. This has been a complex process, with many parties involved and we are pleased to be close to resolving outstanding legal issues. This has involved ongoing collaboration from ourselves, the Department for Communities, the council, the Levelling Up Fund grant and Crown Estates."

A Council spokesperson added: “Ards and North Down Borough Council fully supports the efforts of Bangor Marine and is committed to working collaboratively to ensure the successful delivery of Marine Gardens. We are optimistic about the progress made and look forward to the commencement of on-site work.

“This £50 million project is a significant milestone for Bangor, promising to revitalise the city's centre and boost its economic prospects.

“We acknowledge the delays that have occurred due to ongoing legal processes, but we are now confident that we are closer than ever to having all necessary agreements in place. The Council, in collaboration with Bangor Marine and the Department for Communities, has worked diligently to overcome these hurdles.

“The regeneration project will be executed in multiple phases, starting with the development of Marine Gardens. This initial phase will include gardens, kiosks, lawns, and event spaces, setting the stage for subsequent phases that will feature a hotel, office spaces, apartments, and a marketplace courtyard with shops, cafes, and restaurants.

“We understand the public's frustration with the prolonged timeline of this project. However, we assure you that significant progress has been made, and we are now closer than ever to realising this vision. The redevelopment will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the City of Bangor but also attract tourism, increase footfall in the city centre, and provide new opportunities for residents and businesses alike.